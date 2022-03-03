RINO SENATOR LISA MURKOWSKI COMES OUT IN FAVOR OF EVEN HIGHER GAS PRICES IN ORDER TO ADEQUATELY PUNISH RUSSIA

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This DeceptiCon, this specific one, owned by the multinational corporate conglomerates, is one of the worst in office. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski tells Politico tonight that she is in favor of higher gas prices for Americans if that’s what it takes to punish Vladimir Putin. …”We’re going to see price increases. Nobody wants to see that. This is going to hurt. But we need to recognize Europe is in the midst of a war w/ Russia. Innocent people are dying. We have not been in as volatile as a situation as anytime in my life.“… ~ Senator Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)...



Read More...