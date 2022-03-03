Russian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

March 3 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled news network RT said on Thursday it will begin broadcasting on Rumble, a YouTube-like video site, after tech companies including Meta Platforms (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) have restricted access to RT following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tech companies in recent days have moved to restrict Russian state-controlled media including RT and Sputnik in response to requests from governments and calls to prevent the spread of Russia propaganda. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." Streaming media company Roku (ROKU.O) removed the app for RT from its Roku Channel Store in Europe,...



Read More...