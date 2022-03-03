Teen, 18, is charged with first-degree murder for shooting dead father-of-two who walked over to his car and hit him in face through his window during road rage attack

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mejia is being accused of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A prosecutor on Wednesday said that the quarrel between both men started when Mattison, of Glendale Heights, was trying to back his pickup truck into his driveway. Mejia pulled up in a white Ford sedan and went around Mattison instead of letting him finish pulling in, the prosecutor added. Mattison then chased Mejia, overlapped his car and pulled in front of him, causing Mejia to break off on Bartlett Road near Oltendorf Road. Dashcam footage then caught the moment when Mattison gets out of his truck...



Read More...