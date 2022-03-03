The Economic Balloon That May Finally End Progressive Leftism

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Laws of Economics are as immutable as the Law of Gravity, but few leftists grasp this fact. When it comes to the Democrats’ energy policies, I believe this immutability will finally be the Democrats’ downfall. People are reaching a pain point that the progressives can no longer deflect onto others. Based on the progressive left’s detrimental influence on President Biden’s energy policies, the resulting accelerated inflation and energy-cost rise are very visible to average Americans. The administration acts as if there is no causal connection between the two. But what can we expect from people who work from feelings...



