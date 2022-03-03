The rebellion of the rich kids of Russia: Oligarchs' kids including Sofia Abramovich and the daughter of Putin's spokesman share Instagram messages against the Ukraine invasion

Children of rich Russian oligarchs and the country's elite are urging peace in the Ukraine and Vladimir Putin to stop the bloodshed. The young adults are using their social media feeds and statuses as influencers to try and stop more carnage unfolding. Among them are Roman Abramovich's daughter, the child of a Kremlin spokesman and even the daughter of Putin's own political mentor. The comments show how the next generation of Russia view the ongoing conflict. It also suggests some gap between Putin's government and younger people living in the country. Ksenia Sobchak, a socialite and former Russian presidential candidate,...



