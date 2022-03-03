‘They are pests and bullies’: Wild turkey allegedly bludgeoned to death by mail carrier in Northern California

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Postal Service are investigating whether a Sacramento County mail carrier bludgeoned a wild turkey to death with a pole — and whether his actions were justified. According to KCRA, turkeys freely roam the Northern California neighborhood and typically “mind their own business” — but lately, they’ve been particularly aggressive toward delivery drivers, and their behavior has residents divided. “I love the turkeys,” neighborhood resident Debbie Eastman told the outlet. “They’re just a little friendly part of the neighborhood.” However, other residents say that they’re terrorizing the community. “They are pests and...



