TV Rain, Russia’s Last Independent TV Channel, Airs Symbolic Protest On Final Broadcast

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TV Rain, a youth-focused Russian TV station often critical of the Kremlin, was shut down by state authorities on Thursday, but its staff got in one last full newscast that ended in a symbolic protest. At the end of the night’s report, the staff gathered around the news desk. The anchors were overhead saying “no war” as everyone walked off together. The broadcast image of the empty studio was replaced by the TV station’s logo and a message asking for donations before the telecast cut to old footage from a performance of Tchaikovsky’s ballet Swan Lake. The Swan Lake bit...



