Ukraine Officials: Russia May Bomb Own Villages to Justify Invasion

March 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia may fire missiles at its own villages in a move to justify furthering its invasion into Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Security and foreign minister claimed Wednesday. "Worrying reports: Russians might have pointed multiple rocket-launching systems in the Russian border village of Popovka towards their own territory," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter. "Knowing the barbaric nature of Russian actions we fear a false flag operation might be prepared in order to accuse Ukraine." The Ministry of Security likewise issued a similar statement regarding Russian military units that had crossed the border into the Ukrainian village of Krasnopil...



Read More...