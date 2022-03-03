University of Milano-Bicocca Suspends Dostoevsky Class, Then Backtracks

From Newsweek (Khaleda Rahman):

Italian writer Paolo Nori posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday saying he had received an email from officials at the University of Milano-Bicocca, in Milan, informing him of the decision to postpone his [four-session course on Dostoevsky] following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Dear Professor, the Vice Rector for Didactics has informed me of a decision taken with the rector to postpone the course on Dostoevsky," the email said, according to Nori's video.

"This is to avoid any controversy, especially internally, during a time of strong tensions." …