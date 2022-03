When I said “How much dumber can we get?” I did NOT mean it as a challange…

Reading Time: 6 minutes Portland, OR — I owe all of you an apology: when I rhetorically asked a few articles ago “Exactly how much stupider can this country get?” I SINCERELY did NOT mean it as a challenge. Gov. Kate Brown, D, Oregon signed into law Senate Bill 744 last year, which removes the […]



Read More...