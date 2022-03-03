The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Why is The Eucharist So Central?

March 3, 2022   |   Tags:
Q: You said that Eucharistic adoration is the first thing you would do to renew a parish. Why is the Eucharist so central?Because life is a Eucharist.Too bad it has such a technical- and “churchy”-sounding name. It is love; it is life; it is the whole meaning of our lives. It is not just one very good thing in life, or in the world; life and the world are in it. It’s not just that there is an analogy, a likeness; it’s not just that our life is like the Eucharist or that the Eucharist is like our life. Rather,...


Tags:
