A Summary of Data From Great Britain Reveals That 9 Out of 10 People Dying of COVID Are Vaccinated

March 4, 2022   |   Tags:
Here is a 1 minute and 50 second video that gets right to the point from Dr. Robert Malone. He was on Steve Bannon's show, The War Room.9 out of 10 DEAD are “Vaccinated” in the U.K. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/03/a-summary-of-data-from-great-britain-reveals-that-9-out-of-10-people-dying-of-covid-are-vaccinated/


