About Those 'Neo-Nazis' in Ukraine…

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russian propaganda efforts have redoubled since Putin launched its aggression against Ukraine a week ago. Suddenly, a host of stories has appeared in conservative media that try to rally support for Vladimir Putin because he is allegedly fighting Nazis and the New Word Order in Ukraine. One of the worst examples is, perhaps, the Gateway Pundit, which has been duped into publishing stories by one Larry Johnson, whose only focus is the glorification of Russia and the smearing of Ukraine as a nation of Nazis. We could respond by advising Russia and its advocates to worry about their own neo-Nazi...



Read More...