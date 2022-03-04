America's most expensive home flops at bankruptcy auction: Bel Air mansion 'The One' – once listed for $500million – sells for $126m, less than HALF the $295m asking price, after just five people bid on it

Concierge Auctions, which handled the sale, told the Los Angeles times that more than three dozen prospective buyers toured five-acre property in the last couple of months, including billionaires from across the US, Middle East and Asia.

However, when the auction opened on Monday, only five bidders from the US and New Zealand made offers on the 'white elephant' superhome, with the winning buyer remaining unidentified until paperwork is submitted to a U.S. Bankruptcy Court next week.