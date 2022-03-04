Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian found not guilty in 2015 deadly train derailment [Barf Alert]

The jury has found former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian not guilty on all charges resulting from his role in a deadly 2015 train derailment. The eight women and four men deliberated for less than 90 minutes before coming to their verdict Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the jury panel had to start deliberations over after one juror dropped out due to a death in the family. It is the latest chapter in a long saga to assign blame for what happened when Amtrak 188 jumped the rails near Frankford Junction, just after 9:20 p.m. on May 12. Eight people...



