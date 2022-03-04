Arizona Bill to Remove Silencers from Prohibited Weapons List

March 4, 2022

In Arizona, Senator Wendy Rogers has introduced a bill, AZ SB 1037, to remove silencers, suppressors, “gun mufflers” from the list of prohibited weapons in Arizona Revised Statutes 13-3101. Here is the basic change: 8. “Prohibited weapon”:(a) Includes the following:(i) An item that is a bomb, grenade, rocket having a propellant charge of more than four ounces or mine and that is explosive, incendiary or poison gas.(ii) A device that is designed, made or adapted to muffle the report of a firearm.(iii) (ii) A firearm that is capable of shooting more than one shot automatically, without manual reloading, by a...



