Cleanly Washed Russian Brains

Megalomaniac tyrants with excellent propaganda capabilities always run the risk of believing their own lies. History constantly repeats itself. The world’s response to Russian President Putin's decision to attack Ukraine brings to mind Germany a hundred years ago. In January 1919, in spite of the efforts of American President Wilson, at Versailles near Paris, the French and British imposed on Germany brutal reparations for its role in WW1. The result was the collapse of the German economy, its population became impoverished, and lawlessness and chaos descended upon the country. When in 1933 Hitler was elected Chancellor, he brought Germany out...



