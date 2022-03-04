Day 423: Do You Truly Believe? – Devotional

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

God doesn’t want your home, car, furniture, savings or any of your possessions. All he wants is your strong belief in his Word, and that may be the one thing that other, more spiritual-appearing people lack. You may look at another person as being more spiritual than you, but that person may actually be struggling hard to keep up an appearance of righteousness. As God looks at you, he declares, “There is a righteous man or woman.” Why? You’ve admitted your helplessness to become righteous, and you’ve trusted in the Lord to give you his righteousness. The writer of Hebrews...



Read More...