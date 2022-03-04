European stocks close with worst week since March 2020 and euro plunges to 2-year low as Russia-Ukraine war worries build

Investors dumped European stocks and the euro currency on Friday, as anxiety ramped up over an intensifying war in Ukraine. Bank of America said the most money ever flowed out the region over the last week.The Stoxx Europe 600 index XX:SXXP closed down 3.6% and lost 7% for the week, the biggest since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The German DAX DX:DAX closed down 4.41% and French CAC 40 FR:PX1 was down 4.97%, while the FTSE 100 index UK:UKX closed down 3.48%. The euro EURUSD was under pressure, down 1.3% to...



