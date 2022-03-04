Fear Of Martial Law In Russia Sparks Exodus

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fears that Vladimir Putin could soon impose martial law in Russia are pushing thousands to try to flee their country ahead of this weekend, Axios is reporting. The exodus comes amid rumors Russia will also close its borders and order a tougher crackdown on domestic protests. The news outlet said widespread suffering is arriving at Russia's own doorstep. The Associated Press reported that dozens of foreign and international companies have pulled their business out of Russia. Major car brands have stopped exports; Boeing and Airbus suspended supply of aircraft parts and service to Russian airlines; and top Hollywood studios halted...



Read More...