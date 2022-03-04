Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free, governor Ron DeSantis says

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday. Casey DeSantis' diagnosis was made public in October. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday. "After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference. The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she...



Read More...