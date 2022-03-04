Former Vatican bishop sentenced for sexual abuse in Argentina

Former Vatican bishop sentenced for sexual abuse in ArgentinaROME – Argentinian Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta was found guilty by an Argentinian court and sentenced to 4 years and six months of effective imprisonment for aggravated continuous sexual abuse of two former seminarians.His immediate detention was ordered by the court in Oran, Salta, on Friday morning local time.“We cannot determine the extent of the damage suffered by the victims, but we do have the obligation to give them an answer from the Justice and give an answer to society,” said prosecutor Pablo Rivero on Thursday, before requesting the conviction and immediate detention....



