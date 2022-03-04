House Democrats Block Bill To Approve Keystone XL Pipeline For ‘American Energy Independence From Russia’

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Legislation promoting U.S. energy independence from Russia has been blocked by House Democrats.House Republicans introduced the “American Independence from Russian Energy Act” on Feb. 28, a measure meant to authorize the Keystone XL pipeline, boost domestic oil and gas production, and prevent President Joe Biden’s executive branch agencies from halting energy leasing on federal land and water, among other provisions. Yet on March 1, the legislation was shot down in a 221–202 vote, almost entirely along partisan lines. “Getting our pipelines expanded is huge,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee and a co-sponsor of...



Read More...