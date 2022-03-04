Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei: Ukraine Is a Victim of America’s Greedy Policies; The U.S. Regime Is a Mafia that Creates Crises in Order to Increase the Profits from Weapons Industry

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) Tweeted: 1/2 Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: Ukraine Is a Victim of America’s Greedy Policies; The U.S. Regime Is a Mafia that Creates Crises in Order to Increase the Profits from Weapons Industry https://t.co/KdIhbLJ5ui



Read More...