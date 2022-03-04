Ivermectin and Cancer

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[H/T Melian]Ivermectin reached fame as a cure for internal parasites, yet more fame for saving countries such as India from the scourge of the Covid virus, and will likely take its place in cancer treatment. As a paper devoted to ivermectin’s potential in cancer treatment states:Ivermectin, an antiparasitic compound of wide use in veterinary and human medicine, is clearly a strong candidate for repositioning, based on the fact that:It is very safe, causing almost no side-effects other than those caused by the immune and inflammatory responses against the parasite in infected patients, andIt has proven antitumor activity in preclinical studies.The...



Read More...