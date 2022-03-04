John Solomon Delivers Epic Response to Fascist Twitter as They Keep Censoring Inconvenient Facts

Big Tech has a big problem. The truth often runs contrary to what they want people to believe to be true. This is especially noticeable when sites like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube go after respected journalists who report the facts, only to be suspended. John Solomon from Just The News is one of Twitter’s favorite targets.

His recent suspension stemmed from a report he delivered on a peer-reviewed Covid study they claimed was “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” The problem with their assessment is that it is absolutely certain whoever pulled the trigger on suspending the account is nowhere near more qualified to make that decision than the doctors and scientists who reviewed the study.

A Twitter staffer with a degree in some woke major from Stanford doesn’t know as much about Covid-19 as the PhDs who verified the study was accurate. In a sane world, this would be so blatantly obvious that Solomon’s suspension would have been reversed immediately, or better yet it would never have happened at all. It did happen and it hasn’t been reversed, so Solomon has sent them an epic response:

“If journalists can’t accurately quote a peer-reviewed study in a respected medical journal written by a university that has been trusted by NIH and WHO without being censored, then the First Amendment has been thoroughly gutted by Big Tech censors who want to substitute their version of truth for honest coverage of disputes in science and public policy. “There is nothing inaccurate or harmful in the story, which includes dissenting views and context from the CDC. I ask Twitter to review the article and the underlying information and lift its suspension immediately. Accusing a journalist falsely of ‘spreading misleading and potentially harmful information’ without a basis is defamatory and suspending the account without cause simply erodes Twitter’s standing in the market of free ideas.”

This isn’t the first time his account has been censored for reporting on facts. The last time it happened, Twitter reversed itself and claimed it was an “error.”

Big Tech is making the best case for freer speech competitors like Gab, Rumble, Gettr, Parler, and Truth Social to rise up and take parts of the market. Nobody knows how much these alternatives can really take, but there’s big money behind them which gives them a chance.

Substack is carving out its own niche by giving their newsletter service similar options to Big Tech that include blogging, videos, and podcasts. You can subscribe to me there, which is where I have been posting an increasing amount of my work.

Censorship of Covid-19 “misinformation” is a primary goal of Big Tech, which is beholden to Big Pharma and the powers-that-be who want to perpetuate Pandemic Panic Theater for as long as possible. They want every man, woman, and child to be jabbed, and they’re unwilling to allow the truth to get in their way.

The days of Big Tech domination over the market will eventually come to an end. Their actions are unsustainable. The only question is whether it will happen sooner or later. Free speech must reemerge as dominant on the digital landscape.

