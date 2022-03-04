Nassau Leader Bruce Blakeman calls on legal Long Island firearms owners to donate long guns to Ukraine

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Help for Ukraine is coming in all forms, including refugee and medical supplies.But on Thursday, an unusual collection was launched on Long Island. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is asking legal gun owners to donate firearms, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported."We could get a million guns to the people of the Ukraine," Blakeman said.Citing French resistance during World War II, Blakeman is asking Americans to arm Ukrainians with donated long guns.



