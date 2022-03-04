No Cheap Gas For You! Pelosi Slams Oil Companies, Says She's 'Not for Drilling on Public Lands'

Despite crude oil, natural gas and gasoline price skyrocketing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proclaimed that “The president has already talked about releasing oil from the — the st– as he already has done from the (slurred, inarticulate). And (slurred, inarticulate) I’m not for drilling on public lands.” Well, if President Biden rescinded his executive order on drilling, pipelines, etc., we would see a reduction in energy prices AND inflation. But between Biden’s anti-fossil fuel orders and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we can see that the WTI Cushing crude oil spot price has risen from $47 per barrel in early January 2021...



