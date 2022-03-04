North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

March 4, 2022

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors’ militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors’ militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of a presumed ballistic missile from an area near the North...



