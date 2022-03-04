Opinion: The war in Ukraine doesn’t need your ‘likes’

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Over the weekend, a 40-mile-long military convoy began advancing on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as part of a long-threatened invasion by Russia. Ukrainian diplomats and President Volodymyr Zelensky made impassioned pleas for help to the United Nations and the European Parliament, while refugees streamed over the border to neighboring Poland. Meanwhile, spectators online wondered who would play Zelensky in a Hollywood biopic. The unseemly takes multiplied as the invasion continued. “Putin is Emperor Palpatine,” a self-described “thought-leader” mused on Twitter; Ukraine and its American supporters are “the Rebel alliance.” On Instagram, there were memes of former president Donald Trump...



Read More...