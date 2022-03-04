Putin's Secret War: Ukrainian Bioweapon Labs Exposed
March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICDr. Ariyana Love joins the Stew Peter Show to discuss Putin's purging of bioweapon labs in Syria and now in Ukraine. Ariyana addresses the elephant in the room, and the question of whether Russia may be right to protect its country and conquer a corrupt government, especially after the Biden junta declared war on patriots and Christians at home. https://rumble.com/vwd553-putins-secret-war-ukrainian-bioweapon-labs-exposed.html
