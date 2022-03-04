Russian Official Responds To US Senator’s Call To Assassinate Putin

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia on March 4 described a U.S. senator’s call to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin as irresponsible. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, said the remarks were “irresponsible and dangerous.” “The degree of Russophobia and hatred in the USA towards Russia is off the charts. It’s unbelievable that a country’s senator preaching his moral values as a ‘guiding star’ to all mankind could afford a call on terrorism as a way to achieve Washington’s goals on the international arena,” Antonov said in a statement released by the Russian embassy. He also said that “It’s getting scary for...



