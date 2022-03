Sen. Cruz slams Graham's call for Putin assassination as 'an extremely bad idea'

March 4, 2022

This is an exceptionally bad idea.Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves.But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state. https://t.co/crPGHw9xyJ— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2022



