Stop The Momentum Pushing Us Toward World War III

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Across the entire political spectrum, America and the West generally have swallowed the “Putin is Hitler” bait even more completely than the covid bait. Western governments, politicians and grossly ignorant celebrities are now deliberately engendering and inflaming intense hatred of anything and anyone Russian. This attitude toward a nuclear armed nation, whose political and military leaders, within the memory of living man, experienced Nazi Germany’s war of annihilation against them, is foolhardy in the extreme. It is not only productive of immense danger to the entire planet, it is unjustified when the unfolding Ukraine tragedy is viewed in light of...



Read More...