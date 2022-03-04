The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The ‘fact checkers’ at Snopes are going after me for taking on Big Pharma

March 4, 2022   |   Tags: , ,

Reading Time: 3 minutes Snopes, a “fact checking” site that operates solely to defend powerful institutions from legitimate scrutiny, is now coming after me for… reporting the facts. Subscribe now Share The website has a new piece out titled, “Did Pfizer CEO Say 2-Dose Vaccine Gives Little Protection Against COVID-19?” My story in The Dossier […]


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The ‘fact checkers’ at Snopes are going after me for taking on Big Pharma

March 4, 2022   |   Tags: , ,

Reading Time: 3 minutes Snopes, a “fact checking” site that operates solely to defend powerful institutions from legitimate scrutiny, is now coming after me for… reporting the facts. Subscribe now Share The website has a new piece out titled, “Did Pfizer CEO Say 2-Dose Vaccine Gives Little Protection Against COVID-19?” My story in The Dossier […]


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x