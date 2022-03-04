The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ukrainians Just Thankful That They Didn’t Have To Go Through January 6th

March 4, 2022

KYIV—While searching for his mother-in-law’s remains among the smoldering rubble of the apartment complex targeted by Russian bombers, local Ukrainian Illia Smyrnenkho expressed gratitude that he did not have to endure the atrocities of January 6th.

