Using paracetamol for protecting kidneys in patients with severe malaria (Acetaminophen protects kidneys against damage from severe cases of ruptured red blood cells)

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Paracetamol is used in many illnesses for the relief of pain and fever, but a study just published in Clinical Infectious Diseases has shown that it may also help protect against kidney damage in patients with malaria. The study led by former Menzies Ph.D. student Daniel Cooper with A/Professors Bridget Barber, Matthew Grigg, and Professor Nick Anstey, with partners in Malaysia, found that for patients with severe malaria caused by the malaria parasite Plasmodium knowlesi (the most common cause of malaria in Malaysia), taking paracetamol regularly for 3 days led to improvements in kidney function when tested one week later....



