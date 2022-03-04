Where Are The Overseers

March 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There is one problem with the Ukrainian situation I have not seen in the media. And that is the employment and extremely high salary of Hunter Biden who was protected there concerning his connection to Burisma and the threat put out by then VP Biden to withhold earmarked loan funds from the US for the Ukraine until the investigation of the company was terminated and the prosecutor doing the investigation was fired. Or they would lose $1M. https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Ukraine%20Report_FINAL.pdf https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/09/27/flashback_2018_joe_biden_brags_at_cfr_meeting_about_withholding_aid_to_ukraine_to_force_firing_of_prosecutor.html The prosecutor that was terminated was Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burima. And memos have indicated this. The prosecutor was taken...



