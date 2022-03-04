Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

March 4, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes," Zelensky said.



