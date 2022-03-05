5 Fixes That Could Help Save Medicare: Policymakers have been slow to act for far too long. Here's how Congress can shore up the program.

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For years, the warnings about Medicare's inadequate funding and rising costs have been dire. Congress knows it needs to do something, but politics and the complexity of the task keep even partial fixes in stalemate. "The financial health of Medicare is terrible," says Robert Moffit, a senior fellow in domestic policy studies specializing in health care and entitlement programs at the Heritage Foundation , a conservative think tank. Medicare costs almost a trillion dollars each year, he says. "The trustees have been warning Congress and the president that it's a problem that can't be ignored." By 2026, Medicare's trust fund...



Read More...