Aeroflot temporarily suspends international flights

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Aeroflot on Saturday announced a temporary suspension of all international flights, beginning on March 8 at midnight Moscow time. According to Aeroflot, the suspension is "due to new additional circumstances impeding the operation of flights." "International services scheduled by Rossiya Airlines and Aurora Airlines (flights within the range of SU5400-5799 and SU5950-6999) will also be suspended," the Russian airline added. "To reduce risks for passengers of inability to use return flights to Russia Aeroflot, starting from 6 March (00:00 MSK), will stop admitting on international flights passengers holding return tickets with the return segment to Russia dated after 8 March...



Read More...