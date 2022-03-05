‘Afghan Adjustment Act’ Would Legalize 36,000 Unvetted Afghans

Biden’s evacuation brought tens of thousands of Afghans to America. The majority of them were not interpreters, had no visas, and no basis for entering the country. Despite that, they were rapidly brought here with virtually no vetting, dropped off at military bases, and then put through the resettlement process across the United States. There’s …



