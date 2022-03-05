American basketball star Brittney Griner detained in Russia on drug charges, faces up to 10 years in prison

March 5, 2022

WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia and could face up to 10 years in prison after customs officers found "vapes" containing hashish oil in her luggage back in February, reports say. The Russian Federal Customs Service released a statement Saturday confirming that an American "two-time Olympic basketball champion" had been taken into custody in February after a narcotics' dog at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow alerted the athlete’s luggage.



