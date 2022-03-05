Can Ukraine have a ‘Nazi problem’ with a Jewish president?: The far right is a problem in Ukraine, but the country is far from a Nazi state.
March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICMoscow’s long-looming attack on Ukraine has officially begun, and it appears Russian President Vladimir Putin is invoking a fight against Nazis as justification for the invasion. Putin announced the “special military operation” in Ukraine early on Thursday, which was preemptively met with a sharp response from Ukraine’s Jewish President, Volodymyr Zelensky. In his address Putin said: “It’s goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide … for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” Putin has been making Nazi claims against Ukraine since at least...
