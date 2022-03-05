CNN, ABC and CBS News to stop broadcasting in Russia after Putin's threat to lock up journalists for 12 years: Bloomberg, BBC and Canada's CBC 'temporarily suspend' operations

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CNN International, the global arm of CNN, ABC and CBS News will stop broadcasting in Russia, after the Kremlin introduced a new law in the country that could jail anyone intentionally spreading 'fake' news. Bloomberg News, the BBC and Canada's CBC also said they were temporarily suspending the work of their journalists inside Russia. Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.



