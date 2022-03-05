Colorado Cop Who Beat Innocent Elderly Woman With Dementia, Leaving Her Disabled, Gets Sweetheart Plea Deal (Video)

Loveland, CO — On June 26, 2020, Karen Garner, 73, walked from her home to the local Walmart two blocks away to get some supplies. Everything that happened after this trip to Walmart became the subject of an excessive force lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department that costed taxpayers $3 million because they have no …



