Former Ukrainian ambassador on Putin's kill list calls on Biden, America 'to be leader of the world'

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine’s former ambassador to the U.S., who said he's on a Russian kill list, told Fox News on Friday that President Biden and America need to assert leadership to stop Russia’s war with Ukraine. "Now is the time for President Biden [to make] real history," Valeriy Chaly said from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. "Now is the real time for America to take leadership, take real leadership, in defending the world." "We trust President Biden, we trust Americans," he continued. "We want you to be leader of the world."



Read More...