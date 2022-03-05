Gospel of Luke Ch. 11 and 1 Corinthians Ch. 11

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"I say unto you, Though he will not rise and give him, because he is his friend, yet because of his importunity he will rise and give him as many as he needeth. And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened." "If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if...



Read More...