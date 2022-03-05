Inflation Is “Imposing Real Hardships” On Everyday Americans; $10 Toothpaste & $4 Gas

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Consumer goods companies are raising prices of ‘essential everyday’ items on Americans as inflation soars to multi-decade highs. The latest to do so is Colgate-Palmolive, an American multinational consumer products company, announced a new expensive line of toothpaste, according to Reuters. Last week, Colgate-Palmolive CEO Noel Wallace told an industry conference that its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste would be “vital” to its ability to raise prices. The new 3-ounce tube of premium toothpaste will cost a whopping $10.For some context, Statista notes the average price of leading toothpaste brands in the U.S. in 2019 averaged between $4 and...



Read More...