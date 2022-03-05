Japanese Authorities Deny Refugee Status to Nigerian Christian Threatened by Boko Haram

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Gabriel Osaheni Aghedo has lived in Japan for 30 years. Islamic extremists threaten to kill him if he returns home, but the Japanese authorities refuse to recognise Nigeria as a high-risk country. This is why he cannot work and receive medical treatment in Japan. In 2020, only 47 asylum seekers or just 1 per cent had their application accepted.Tokyo (AsiaNews) – Gabriel Osaheni Aghedo has lived in Japan for over 30 years, but his right to stay has not yet been recognised by Japanese authorities. Aghedo, a Christian from Nigeria, first arrived in 1991 and his intentions were to live...



