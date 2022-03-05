The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Japanese Authorities Deny Refugee Status to Nigerian Christian Threatened by Boko Haram

March 5, 2022   |   Tags:
Gabriel Osaheni Aghedo has lived in Japan for 30 years. Islamic extremists threaten to kill him if he returns home, but the Japanese authorities refuse to recognise Nigeria as a high-risk country. This is why he cannot work and receive medical treatment in Japan. In 2020, only 47 asylum seekers or just 1 per cent had their application accepted.Tokyo (AsiaNews) – Gabriel Osaheni Aghedo has lived in Japan for over 30 years, but his right to stay has not yet been recognised by Japanese authorities. Aghedo, a Christian from Nigeria, first arrived in 1991 and his intentions were to live...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x